The Crown cast stage season four premiere from their homes

The cast of The Crown staged a premiere for season four of the hit royal drama at their respective homes.



As England remains in lockdown amid the pandemic, the cast of the show, including Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, Emerald Fennell, Emma Corrin, and Gillian Anderson, still managed to make the best of the occasion.



The stars were all sent a red carpet and The Crown backdrop and snapped their own pictures in their finery from their kitchens and living rooms. Some snaps included their partners, and in some cases, even their pets, with Bonham Carter posing in a black dress and a crown beside her two dogs.



"If one cannot go to a premiere, the premiere must go to one," reads a caption shared on the official Netflix social media accounts. "The cast and crew of 'The Crown' take part in a virtual launch of season four from the comfort of their own homes."



Series creator Peter Morgan, executive producer Suzanne Mackie, Tobias Menzies, Erin Doherty, and Marion Bailey also joined in on the virtual launch, which offered guests a first look at the first two episodes of season four, along with a Q&A with the cast.



Season four of The Crown debuts on Netflix on 15 November.