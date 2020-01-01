Amber Heard confirms she's returning for Aquaman 2

Amber Heard has confirmed she's returning for Aquaman 2.

The actress made her debut as warrior Mera in the 2018 blockbuster, which also starred Jason Momoa as the titular superhero, and there has been speculation surrounding her role in the upcoming sequel.

Rumours had swirled that Heard was being replaced after her involvement in ex-husband Johnny Depp's high-profile libel case against British newspaper The Sun, which ultimately cost the actor his role in the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

However, the 34-year-old confirmed she would be reuniting with Momoa and director James Wan for the follow-up to the hugely successful comic book film.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm so excited to film that."

She also revealed that production on the movie, which has not yet officially been greenlit by Warner Bros., will begin next year.

Heard also addressed a petition that was circulating on social media to get her removed from the sequel, and she dismissed the "paid campaign" being waged against her following the scandalous trial.

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality," she stated. "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."