Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev to attend couples therapy

Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev will go to couples therapy once he finishes the current season of Dancing With the Stars.

The former wrestler and her pro dancer partner welcomed their first son Matteo over the summer but, speaking to Us Weekly, she admits its "definitely been a struggle" for the pair.

“It’s with our life coach,” she said of the therapy sessions. “After Dancing, we’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realised that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other. … We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.’”

Artem's TV commitments have seen him distanced from his family as he competes on the show with The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Nikki says she has missed having him around at home.

“It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs," she explained. "It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home.”

Nikki recently revealed that she “hated” Artem for going back to work while she raised their newborn son alone, as she was also battling postpartum depression.

"He's like, 'At times, I felt like you were starting to hate me,'" Nikki recalled. "He's like, 'You could be mean.' And I'm not gonna lie, I did have moments of being mean," she admitted on her and sister Brie's Total Bellas podcast. "I did have moments when I looked at him and I hated him. It's true. There were times I'd look at him and I'm like, 'I think I hate you.'"