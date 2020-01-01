James Van Der Beek nursing skateboarding injury

James Van Der Beek is recovering after a nasty Onewheel injury left him requiring stitches.

The former Dawson's Creek star was hospitalised on Thursday after suffering a nasty gash to his elbow following a fall off his skateboard.

Posting images and video from the emergency room on Instagram, James said, "I have a lot of fun with that thing (Onewheel), and it works great as long as the battery is above 10 per cent, but when it's not, it gives a tiny bit of resistance and then it just nosedives without warning and that's when I went over the front of it."

He also made it clear the accident didn't occur while he was pulling trash cans down his driveway on the skateboard - something he documented on social media earlier in the day.

"I DEFINITELY should have been wearing a helmet," he added. "I was VERY lucky. Helmet from now on. 4 Stitches. Very lucky."