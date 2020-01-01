Joan Collins sells off more than $290,000 worth of jewels

Joan Collins has sold off part of her jewellery collection for more than $290,000 (£220,000).

The glamorous Dynasty actress, 87, auctioned several valuable items from her collection at Bonhams in London on Thursday - with some of the proceeds going to The Shooting Star Children's Hospice charity.

The top priced lot from Joan's trove of jewels was a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond brooch dating from about 1930 that sold for $161,000 (£122,750) - eight times its pre-sale estimate of $19,730-$26,300 (£15,000-£20,000).

It fetched more than a 60.5-carat diamond necklace that Dame Joan bought in 1985 when she was starring as Alexis Carrington Colby in Dynasty, which sold for $90,750 (£69,000) - at the top end of its estimated price.

In a press release announcing the sale, Joan said: "The fabulous thing about jewellery is how extraordinary it makes you feel - these pieces of jewellery have brought me so much joy over the years and I felt it was time for others to experience this.

"I am also delighted to support The Shooting Star Children's Hospice through part of the proceeds of the lots – the charity is vitally important, and it is an honour to be able to support it."

Other items the actress sold off included a pair of pendant earrings, which sold for $19,730 (£15,000), a collar, which went for $13,150 (£10,000), and a pair of ruby and diamond pendant earrings costing $9,210 (£7,000).