Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly ended their seven-year engagement and split.



According to editors at People, the couple, who share two children - Otis Alexander, six, and four-year-old Daisy Josephine – separated at the beginning of the year, but news has only just been leaked.



The Booksmart director and the Horrible Bosses star began dating in November, 2011 and Sudeikis proposed to the actress in 2012.



"The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source told People. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."



It's unclear what caused the split, but both Wilde and Sudeikis have had a busy few years with their respective careers.



The 36-year-old actress made her directorial debut with last year's critically-acclaimed Booksmart, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, and is currently helming the upcoming drama Don't Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.



She was also recently announced as the director of an upcoming Spider-Woman blockbuster.



Meanwhile, Sudeikis is currently filming the second season of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.