Lockdown helped Kate Mara discover Jamie Bell's top chef skills

Kate Mara has only just discovered her husband Jamie Bell is an "incredible chef" - and it's all thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

The stars have been riding out the COVID-19 crisis on a ranch in New Mexico with their 18-month-old daughter and Jamie's six-year-old son from his first marriage to Evan Rachel Wood, and it was only during their unexpected downtime that Mara learned just how skilled the Brit was in the kitchen.

"Like everyone (in lockdown), you sort of start in a certain place where the first four or five months were very motivated and Jamie, my husband, all of a sudden started cooking," Kate shared on U.S. talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"And he started cooking the most incredible vegan meals - I'm a vegan. It blew my mind. I don't know who I married," she mused.

Unfortunately, though, the Billy Elliot star recently hung up his oven gloves, leading the family to start ordering in meals once more.

"Then it was over and it was Postmates (food delivery service) every night," she laughed, adding: "And he doesn't even want to toast any bread for me."

Kate said she feels fortunate, however: "I like to look on the bright side. Now I know he's an incredible chef and he was hiding that from me."

The Fantastic Four co-stars wed in 2017.