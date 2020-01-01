Sienna Miller started debut novel during lockdown

Sienna Miller is glad to be back before cameras after abandoning plans to write her first novel during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress committed to putting pen to paper when the pandemic shut down filming, but found inspiration difficult as her time off became "a perpetual snow day".

"I haven't worked for a year and I'm currently in London shooting Anatomy of a Scandal, which is amazing considering we are still in a lockdown here," the American Sniper star tells the SAG Foundation's Conversations. "It's really relieving to be back on a set and in that collaboration.

"It was really surreal. I had grand plans (during lockdown) of writing a novel! It was fun at first," Sienna confessed. "It was like a perpetual snow day that eventually became very tedious and I realised how much I get from the nourishment of creating with other people. To go and say words that weren't your own was a relief if nothing else."

The 38-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen last year in 21 Bridges alongside the late Chadwick Boseman, and her next project, Wander Darkly, is set to be released in December after premiering at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.