Emma Corrin was hospitalised after swimming pool scene in The Crown

Emma Corrin had to be hospitalised for oxygen treatment after shooting a suffocating scene for The Crown in a Spanish swimming pool.



The young star portrays the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in the new season of the hit Netflix show and recalls a gruelling shoot in Spain that culminated with a surprise health scare ahead of her flight back home to the United Kingdom.



"I'm asthmatic and had been ill for a while with a cough," Emma tells Glamour U.K. of the scary incident. "I had to film a scene in a freezing cold swimming pool. It was the hardest scene to film because I was genuinely keeping myself alive treading water.



"We were meant to be flying back that night to the U.K. and went past a hospital to get antibiotics. The doctors gave me an oxygen test and said, 'We can't let you go because your oxygen levels are so low', so I was hospitalised."



And then things got really weird for Emma as staff realised who she was and what she was doing in Spain.



"I remember the nurses figuring out what I was filming and saying, 'Would you like us to put a cardboard box over your head so nobody recognises you?'" she laughs.



Emma had been recreating the real-life 1983 tour of Australia that Princess Diana took with her then-husband Prince Charles, portrayed by Josh O'Connor, during her filming stint in Spain.



Season four of The Crown, which also stars Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, debuts on Netflix on Sunday.