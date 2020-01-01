NEWS Emma Roberts’ old Juicy tracksuit inspired new film outfit Newsdesk Share with :





A Juicy Couture tracksuit Emma Roberts owned inspired some of her wardrobe on new Netflix movie Holidate.



Emma stars as Sloane in the romcom, which hit the streaming service in late October, alongside Luke Bracey as Jackson. The plot follows two strangers who are fed up with being single over holidays so they agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long, only to develop feelings along the way.



Costume designer Helen Huang, who headed up wardrobe for the flick, has revealed Emma’s own clothes influenced Sloane’s quirky and nostalgic outfits.



“(Emma) actually had a pair of Juicy Couture pants from the early 2000s, so we took inspiration from that," Helen told Business Insider of her favourite look, a Juicy Couture sweatsuit and an animal-print coat worn in the Valentine’s Day scene.



"I didn't want people to be able to tell immediately where she got all of her stuff, and I think that's what makes Sloane so special. She's not the type of character to wear a one-brand, head-to-toe look.”



To achieve this, many of the clothes were either thrifted or rented from a costume warehouses in Los Angeles.



"I would bring (Roberts) these little pieces that I found from all around,” Helen recalled.



Holidate also stars Nicola Peltz and Kristin Chenoweth.