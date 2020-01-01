NEWS Zendaya: 'There were no bad red carpet pictures at virtual Emmys!' Newsdesk Share with :





Zendaya didn't mind the Emmy Awards being held virtually this year because it meant there were no bad red carpet photos of her circulating online afterwards.



The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for Euphoria in September, with her accepting the prize at home in a custom Armani Prive gown and a fully glam look.



Speaking to her Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet to accompany her new cover of U.S. Elle magazine, the actress admitted accepting the award from home had its perks because she didn't have to walk a red carpet in front of photographers who might catch her from a bad angle.



"That was all right with me. I got to feel all fancy and put on this beautiful custom gown and do my hair and make-up and then just be with my family in the living room, which was actually quite nice," she shared. "And we got to take pictures in the house, so I knew I would be happy with them... There was none of the usual 'Ah, I hate that picture' that is suddenly circulating everywhere. So it wasn't bad."



Elsewhere in their interview, the 24-year-old revealed that she wore her own clothes and did her own hair and make-up to save money for her upcoming movie Malcolm & Marie, which was filmed during lockdown with a small crew alongside her and co-star John David Washington.



"It was an actor's dream. But it was also a little nerve-racking. When you have an idea, and you're putting your own money into it - I mean, I was literally using my own clothes on set and doing my own hair and make-up-it's hard not to get a little bit insecure," she confessed. "Like, 'Oh my gosh, am I really doing this?' It was one of the first times I just went for something, and I'm so grateful and proud of it."