Jameela Jamil had 'reached her limit' amid 2012 suicide attempt

Jameela Jamil has opened up about her 2012 suicide attempt, revealing it was the second time she "tried" to end her life.

The Good Place actress was candid about the traumatic experience during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show, telling the star and her daughter, Willow Smith, she suffered a "nervous breakdown".

"It was the second time I tried (to end my life) and I thought, 'Well, I'm just gonna do it again if something huge doesn't change - if everything doesn't change'," she shared.

Reflecting on her mindset at the time, Jameela described how she felt that: "Everything was falling apart and I think I just reached my limit. Everyone has a limit of how much s**t you can eat in this world and my cup of s**t runneth over and so I was like, 'What is the point? I'm not contributing anything to anyone. Everyone would be better off without me'."

However, the star managed to turn things around, revealing that she went on a quest to figure out her trauma and what had brought her so low.

After seeking help, Jameela acknowledged that she suffered from "very severe depression" caused by "repressed rage".

She divulged: "Upon realising that, I was like, 'Okay, I have to just completely change everything'... And so I decided to just get rid of my filter, to mixed results on the Internet, and I decided to never hold anything in ever again."

The actress, who often speaks candidly about her mental health struggles, went on to describe the subsequent years as her "personal journey to try to not kill myself again," and said that the experience taught her not to overwork herself.

"I wasn't able to lie down and sleep. I was also a DJ, so I was deejaying all night... working myself to the bone because also, as a woman, you're always told that you have a sprint, not marathon, and so you never say no to a job," she said, adding: "You never say no to an opportunity. I was working myself to death."