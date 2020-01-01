British TV legend Des O'Connor dead at 88

British TV icon Des O’Connor has died.

The beloved star, who hosted shows such as Take Your Pick, Countdown, The Des O'Connor Show and Today with Des and Mel, passed away on Saturday aged 88.

"It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday," his agent confirmed in a statement.

"He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire," the release explained.

"He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family – in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations – and looking forward to going home," it went on.

"Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep," they added, calling the funnyman, "talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional."

In addition to his TV work, O'Connor also had a successful career as a singer, recording 36 albums and four top-ten singles, including a U.K. number one hit with I Pretend. He amassed global record sales of more than 16 million records.

O'Connor was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in Queen Elizabeth II's 2008 Birthday Honours.

The veteran entertainer is survived by fourth wife Jodie Brooke Wilson and their son Adam, along with daughters Karin, T.J., Samantha and Kristina from his previous marriages.