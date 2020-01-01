Black Panther 2 will not use digital version of Chadwick Boseman

Filmmakers at Marvel have rejected the suggestion that they could create a CGI version of the late Chadwick Boseman to star as King T'Challa in Black Panther 2.

"No. There's only one Chadwick and he's not with us," Victoria Alonso, an executive producer on the beloved superhero film told the Argentinian newspaper Clarin when asked about the possibility of a digital reimagination of Boseman for the sequel.

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really," she lamented, referring to Boseman's death in August, aged 43, following a hidden battle with colon cancer.

Reflecting on the impact Chadwick left on Marvel, Alonso went on: "Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together. But it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history."

Although Black Panther 2 is set to begin filming early in 2021, Alonso added it was still too soon for the company to determine a direction for the follow-up.

"I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, well, it was a long time," she conceded,

"But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honour the franchise."

Black Panther 2 is slated with a May 2022 release date.