Emma Corrin prepared for The Crown debut by helping the homeless

The Crown star Emma Corrin prepared for the launch of the latest season of the Netflix drama by serving up meals at a food bank in London on Friday.

The actress, who made her much-talked-about debut as Princess Diana on the show when it started streaming on Sunday, was spotted among the masked volunteers helping out at the Ringcross Food Bank in Islington.

Emma then took to social media on Sunday as The Crown fans tuned in to the latest season of the drama and announced it was "Crown Day".

"sending all my love to my fellow cast and crew, wish we could all be squeezing each other," she wrote. "thank you Peter, Suzanne, Ben, Rob, Nina, Michael, Andy, Jess, Julian, Paul for believing in me."

Emma also showed off another side to herself over the weekend, posing in a range of sheer outfits for the latest issue of GQ Hype magazine. Editors ran with the line "Emma Corrin is nothing like Princess Di".