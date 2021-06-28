Gerard Butler's The Plane back in the air after Covid insurance drama

Gerard Butler's new action film The Plane is off the ground again after it was dropped by Lionsgate studio bosses earlier this month.

Solstice Studios executives have acquired worldwide rights to the thriller, which is now set for take-off on 28 June 2021, following a shoot in Malaysia.

Lionsgate chiefs exited the film due to Covid-related insurance issues, prompting Butler to move on to another project, Kandahar, which is currently shooting in the United Arab Emirates.

The Plane will shoot when Gerard has completed his new film.

In the movie, Butler will portray a pilot forced to land his commercial plane in a war zone and fight off the efforts of feuding militias keen to take him and his passengers hostage.

The film was due to start shooting in Malaysia in October, but when Covid cases spiked there, filmmakers moved the project to the Dominican Republic and but were forced to stop filming due to a rise in cases of the virus there. The current plan is to start filming in the spring in Malaysia.