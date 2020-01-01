Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Star-Lord character for the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 41-year-old made his debut as Peter Quill and his superhero alter-ego Star-Lord in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, alongside Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista.

According to editors at Variety, Pratt has signed up to star in the upcoming fourth instalment of the Thor franchise, which also sees Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the Norse god.

Pratt was last seen as Star-Lord in last year's Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, as his character reluctantly teamed up with Thor as they jetted off into the galaxy at the end of the movie.

Plot details have been kept under wraps for Thor: Love and Thunder, set to be directed by Taika Waititi, and Pratt is also returning as Peter Quill for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, alongside Saldana and Bautista, with James Gunn helming the project.

Back in March, Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy, said Gunn had told him the cosmic crime-fighting team would feature in the next Thor movie.

"That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything," he teased.

Hemsworth will also be reuniting with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson for the upcoming blockbuster, with Christian Bale reportedly playing an as-yet-unknown character.

Production on the flick is set to begin in Australia in January, and Waititi has co-written the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release in February 2022.