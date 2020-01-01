NEWS James Gunn confirms Sylvester Stallone will appear in The Suicide Squad Newsdesk Share with :





Director James Gunn has confirmed Sylvester Stallone has a role in The Suicide Squad.



The filmmaker took to Instagram to announce the news that the Hollywood veteran would be appearing in the upcoming superhero sequel and told his followers he was honoured to be working with the movie icon.



"Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception," Gunn captioned a picture of the two of them together. "Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is."



And when quizzed by a follower on the news, who asked: "Sly is in The Suicide Squad? Am I late on this news?" the 54-year-old director replied: "No. I’m telling you now."



Stallone also shared the news with his followers on Instagram and heaped praise on Gunn and his writing and producing team.



"Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year," the Rambo star wrote. "I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent!"



The 74-year-old previously worked with Gunn on 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which he played Ravager captain Stakar Ogord.



It's not yet known what role Stallone is playing in the upcoming sequel, as Gunn previously confirmed that filming had concluded back in February.



The Suicide Squad, which also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, John Cena, and Peter Capaldi, is set to be released in August 2021.