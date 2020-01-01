NEWS Olivia Wilde 'did a little victory dance' when Harry Styles signed up for Don't Worry Darling Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Wilde did a "little victory dance" when Harry Styles agreed to star in her new movie Don't Worry Darling.



In September, it was announced the singer had found his second movie role in Wilde's psychological thriller, with him replacing Shia LaBeouf and starring alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and KiKi Layne.



For a profile piece on Styles for U.S. Vogue magazine, which he covers wearing a dress, Wilde revealed that she and triple Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips were thrilled to cast the stylish Dunkirk star.



"She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," the Booksmart director said. "And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It's very heightened and opulent, and I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process - some actors just don't care."



Praising Styles further, Wilde added: "To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has - truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity - is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world.



"I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."



Production on the film, which focuses on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s, got underway in October, but was halted for two weeks at the start of November after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19. Filming should resume this week.