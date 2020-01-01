NEWS Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Welsh soccer club approved by fans Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's surprise takeover of ailing Welsh soccer club Wrexham F.C. has been approved by its fan ownership group.



The Deadpool actor and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star first submitted an offer to buy the team from the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) over the summer and delivered a virtual presentation of their plans earlier this month.



On Monday, club officials announced that members of the supporters' group had overwhelmingly voted to approve the Hollywood stars' takeover.



A statement on the club's website reads: "Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.



"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."



In a Twitter video shared by the club, the actors also promoted the team's sponsor Ifor Williams Trailers and confirmed they are now set to become owners.



"Why are Rob and I pitching a North Walian trailer manufacturer?" the Canadian actor says in the clip, before Rob adds: "Well, because we just became owners of Wrexham Association Football Club, and they're our team sponsor."



In their presentation to fans, the actors promised to make the club, which currently plays in the fifth tier of the English league system, a "global force" while maintaining its traditions and not leaving its Racecourse Ground stadium.