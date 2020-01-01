Adam Driver confronts John Oliver about his obsession with him in hilarious skit

Adam Driver has confronted comedian and TV host John Oliver for repeatedly mentioning him during episodes of his award-winning show Last Week Tonight.

Oliver recapped the year during Sunday night's season finale episode of his satirical news show, which featured a segment in which the funny man noted he spent the year "demanding that Adam Driver demolish me, crush my larynx".

The moment was interrupted by the actor, who appeared on the programme via FaceTime to face off with the TV personality.

"This thing you've been doing that's either sexual or violent... This strange, strange bit that for some reason you've pulled me into. What is it?" Driver asked in the skit.

"When you first started doing it, it was easy for me to shrug it off," he carried on.

Oliver repeatedly interrupted the Marriage Story star with quips like, "Especially with those shoulders, I bet."

"Stop talking!" Driver jokingly snapped back.

"Do you realise, over this past year, what you've asked me to do to you? 'Collapse on your chest'. 'Tie your fingers in a square knot'. 'Step on your throat'. 'Shatter your knees'. 'Pull your heart out through your ear'... What's wrong with you? You realise we're strangers, right? I don't know you... I'm sick of people stopping me on the street and asking me if I'm going to punch a hole in you like a Marriage Story (Driver film) wall," he ranted.

The actor then poked fun at the thrilled Brit, calling him "a hollow-boned Mr. Bean cosplayer" and an "under-baked gingerbread boy", before declaring the skit "over" as he signed off.