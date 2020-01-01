Carey Mulligan and Lesley Manville to lead Alzheimer's Society's virtual carol concert

Carey Mulligan, Lesley Manville, and Jonathan Pryce are among the stars who will take part in a virtual carol concert for the Alzheimer's Society.

The Great Gatsby star, who became an ambassador for the charity in 2012 after watching her grandmother battle dementia, will host the concert on 17 December, which will feature readings, carols, and special guests.

These will also include the rock group Scouting for Girls, legendary newscaster Trevor McDonald, and Paul Harvey, a composer with Alzheimer's who went viral after improvising a new piece with four random notes he was given by his son, Nick.

Manville will read a poem by Alfie Benson about his grandmother's experience of dementia, and Pryce will deliver a rendition of the classic tale, 'Twas The Night Before Christmas. Additionally, Scouting for Girls will perform a cover of Wham!'s hit Last Christmas.

In a press release, the Phantom Thread actress said: "With so much uncertainty facing us this Christmas season, it has never been more important for us to come together (even if virtually!) to make sure people with dementia know they aren't alone, and I hope as many people as possible join in on the online event on 17th December."

Pryce added: "'Twas the Night Before Christmas is one of my favourites, and hopefully it will serve to bring people together this Christmas."

The service, which will start at 6.30 pm BST, will also include a raffle with prizes including a Friends T-shirt signed by David Schwimmer.