John Boyega: 'I'd do a Bond movie with Steve McQueen at the helm'

John Boyega wants to tackle a James Bond film with Steve McQueen behind the camera.

Letitia Wright suggested the Star Wars actor, who like her appears in one of McQueen's Small Axe episodes, would be perfect as 007 in a new interview - and he likes the idea.

"Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let’s do this!" John said to MTV News. "We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that."

During her own chat with MTV, Letitia was asked who she could see as the next Bond between John and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya.

“I’d say Boyega because I know he would love it, you know? Daniel is the, he’s the, ‘Do the work and stay behind’… you know he likes to stay low-key. So, that’s too much. He can still play Bond too. But, I know John Boyega would just, yeah," she said.

Daniel Craig is scheduled to take his final bow as 007 in No Time to Die next Easter and Bond bosses have announced they will name his successor then. Bookmakers have Tom Hardy as a firm favourite to play the next super spy.