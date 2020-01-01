Kazakh officials call for Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel to be disqualified from Oscars

Kazakh officials have called for Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel to be disqualified from the upcoming awards season.

The British comedian reprised his role as the fictional Kazakh reporter for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, his follow-up to his hugely successful 2006 comedy. It debuted on Amazon Prime Video at the end of October and has received widespread critical acclaim.

However, the Kazakh American Association has condemned the movie and has called on the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Directors Guild of America Awards, and the BAFTA Awards to disqualify the sequel from competing, according to Variety.

The Hollywood Film Academy and the Council on American-Islamic Relations have also co-signed the letter, which claimed that Baron Cohen has "exploited Kazakhstan by hijacking our ethnic identity, whitewashing us by portraying us as Eastern Europeans, and inciting harassment toward Kazakh people worldwide."

They accused the Borat franchise of encouraging "sexual and physical harassment" towards the people of Kazakhstan and insisted that Baron Cohen could have created a fictional nation for his movie, instead of using Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh American Association added that the sequel mocks Kazakh culture and portrays them as "misogynistic, incestuous, anti-Semitic, and barbarous."

According to editors at Variety, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is considered to be a strong awards season contender, with critics predicting that the sequel could nab a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination at the Oscars - as Borat did in 2007 - as well as acting nods for Baron Cohen and his co-star Maria Bakalova.