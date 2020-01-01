Dwayne Johnson gets stuck in Porsche while rehearsing Red Notice car chase

Dwayne Johnson got stuck in a Porsche while rehearsing a car chase for his upcoming movie Red Notice so the whole sequence had to be reworked.

The former wrestler took to Instagram to reveal that director Rawson Thurber had to rearrange an expensive car chase sequence for the movie after he got wedged inside the vehicle.

"Aaaaand guess who's too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around," Johnson wrote alongside a picture of him posing next to the car.

He went on to explain that Thurber had spent thousands shipping over a specially made Porsche, only for his leading man to be unable to fit inside the sports car during rehearsals.

"Well, after months of prep and costs, buying and shipping this car over to the states - it's time to rehearse the big chase sequence," he shared, adding that after an awkward exchange with Thurber in which he revealed he was stuck, the filmmaker relented and decided to change the scene.

"After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, myself and the entire crew just started laughing our a*ses off!! F**k it. Welcome to 2020," Johnson quipped. "In the end we showed our agility to think quick on our feet and found 'creative' ways to still get the shot."

And it's not the first time Johnson has had trouble fitting his muscular body into sports cars. While filming the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, his co-star Jason Statham revealed that Johnson had to be edited into a car chase scene because he couldn't fit in the vehicle.

"We had to CG him into the McLaren," Statham joked. "His a*se was too big to get into the seat."

Red Notice, also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, wrapped filming this week.