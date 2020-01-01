Leonardo DiCaprio argued with screenwriter Eric Roth about Killers of the Flower Moon script

Screenwriter Eric Roth has revealed his script for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has changed substantially following arguments with the movie's star Leonardo DiCaprio.

For the Taxi Driver director's latest film, the Oscar-winning screenwriter adapted David Grann's book of the same name, which follows the FBI's investigation into the 1920s Osage murders, when Native Americans were killed soon after oil deposits were found underneath their land.

Production was originally supposed to get underway in March but it was delayed until March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Roth has revealed that the script is continually being rewritten in the meantime as DiCaprio has been fighting for a raft of changes to his original work.

"I spent four or five years on this book, Killers of the Flower Moon, which everybody should read. It's a wonderful book," Roth said on the Scriptnotes podcast. "My screenplay I think was accurate to the book.

"That's supposed to start filming in March once the Covid clears out, and it's Martin Scorsese. They'll be continuing rewrites with that. Leonardo wanted some things changed that we argued about. He won half of (the arguments). I won half of them. So that's happening."

A report published by The Hollywood Reporter back in May suggested that DiCaprio had overhauled Roth's script and that was the reason why Paramount officials sold the film to Apple.

According to the report, in Roth's version of the film, DiCaprio was set to star as the hero of the piece as an FBI agent who heads to Osage Nation to solve the murders, but the Oscar-winning actor pushed to revise the script so he would portray the nephew of Robert De Niro's villain character.

Roth, 75, won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Forrest Gump in 1995 and has been nominated for the prize a further four times, most recently for 2018's A Star is Born.