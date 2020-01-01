NEWS Rebel Wilson ate '3,000 calories a day' before embarking on her year of health Newsdesk Share with :





Rebel Wilson ate around "3,000 calories a day" before embarking on a weight loss regime as part of her year of health.



The Pitch Perfect star has been keeping her fans updated with her journey on her social media pages, and recently revealed she'd lost around 40lbs so far.



In a new interview with People magazine, Rebel shared the secrets behind her weight loss, admitting she eats a lot more protein-rich meat than she did before.



"Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she told the publication. "So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat. (Now) I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast."



But when it comes to sticking to her plan, the Cats actress cuts herself some slack on occasion.



"It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week. Some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that," she acknowledged.



"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We’ll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."



Rebel also revealed that she believes she gained weight due to emotional eating and overeating at times due to work-related stress.