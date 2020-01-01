George Clooney wanted to gift pals $1 million while he was still alive

George Clooney has decided he didn't want his closest pals to wait for the $1 million (£800,000) each he'd bequeathed them in his will.

The 59-year-old actor, who has been named British GQ's Man of the Year, told the publication his family and friends are the most important things to him and revealed he decided to share his wealth because "without them, I don’t have any of this".

"We’re all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will," he went on, asking: "So why the f**k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?"

The star admitted that while in recent years, he's become a real family man, he was reluctant to marry or have children until he met his wife, Amal, whom he married in 2014.

"For 36 years, I was the guy that if some kid popped up and started crying, I’d be like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?’ And now suddenly I’m the guy with the kid, you know?" he shared.

"I was like, 'I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,' I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well," he mused.

The Descendants star, who now parents twins Ella and Alexander, three, with his barrister wife, reflected: "I’d never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed."