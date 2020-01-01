Olivia Newton-John warns fans about CBD oil scammers

Olivia Newton-John has urged fans to be wary of a conman using her name to promote and sell a Cannabidiol.

The Grease star has taken to Instagram warning followers not to be taken in by the scammer and his team.

"FRAUD ALERT!" she wrote, "It has come to our attention that there is a company online falsely promoting and selling a CBD oil they claim is 'Olivia Newton-John's CBD oil'."

She went on: "This is completely false and fraudulent so please do not take this site or product seriously as it is in no way endorsed, supported or used by Olivia Newton-John. Olivia does not promote ANY CBD oil products from any company - so don't let them scam you!"

The message added: "If you see them, or any other company claiming Olivia is promoting their product on your social media pages, please report them to the site you are on."

The news comes days after the Xanadu actress updated fans on her battle with stage-four metastatic breast cancer, revealing: "I feel great and I'm so grateful I'm able to be in the countryside. I feel so much for people stuck in cities or apartments, or alone... I have my animals and my husband. This has actually been one of the rare times in my whole life where I have been in one place for more than three weeks."