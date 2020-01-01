Kate del Castillo: 'Sean Penn used me as bait to get El Chapo interview'

Kate del Castillo will never forgive Sean Penn for using her as "bait" to land an exclusive interview with Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman Loera, aka El Chapo.

Del Castillo agreed to set up a meeting between the Oscar winner and the fugitive back in 2016 after Penn learned she and El Chapo had become close, and he turned the get together at the cartel boss' jungle retreat into an explosive Rolling Stone magazine article.

Shortly after the interview was published, El Chapo was recaptured and del Castillo has spent the past four years running from Mexican government officials and El Chapo's associates for her involvement in the drama.

Speaking about the experience on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk with the Estefans, del Castillo recalled that she became friends with El Chapo in 2012 and was trying to help him get a film of his life made. When the drug lord escaped from jail, he and the La Reina del Sur star kept in touch via text and when she asked if she could meet him and bring a friend - Penn - he agreed.

"He (Penn) used me as a bait and then he never protected me and he risked my life and my parents' life and my sister's life and everybody surrounding me," del Castillo said, disclosing she still has trouble sleeping after ticking off cartel bosses and U.S. and Mexican government officials with her actions.

"I have a gun... and I sleep with my gun next to me," she added.

Explaining: "The FBI and the CIA and the IRS told me I had a direct threat from the cartel and I went ballistic," del Castillo shared: "They told me, 'You should leave your house, everybody knows where you live'."

The actress remained defiant in the face of the threat, however: "I was like, 'Guess what, I'm not leaving. If they're gonna kill me they're gonna kill me here in my house... so don't come and threaten me'," she proclaimed.