NEWS Spike Lee to direct musical film about discovery of Viagra Newsdesk Share with :





Spike Lee has announced he will direct a new musical film about the development of erectile-dysfunction drug Viagra, based on a 2018 Esquire article by David Kushner titled All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra.



Deadline has reported that Lee, along with Kwame Kwei-Armah, is working on a script for the movie, with music to be composed by songwriting duo Mark 'Stew' Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, who created the Tony-winning musical Passing Strange.



The effects of Viagra, also known as Sildenafil, were discovered by drug manufacturer Pfizer in 1989 when the company was developing a chest and heart pain remedy.



Lee revealed his intentions for the project in a flamboyantly written statement to Deadline, which the outlet published verbatim.



“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking “My Narrow, Rusty Behind” Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn," Lee's missive began.



Explaining that although as a child he had little interest in film, Lee noted that because his father hated "Hollyweird Movies" it fell to him, as the eldest child of five, to accompany his mother to the cinema.



"I Became Mommy’s Movie Date," he wrote, adding: "She Was A Cinefile."



Lee then mused: "Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait."



He concluded: "My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”