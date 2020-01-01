NEWS Rupert Grint grabs Instagram record after racking up one million followers in four hours Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has broken Sir David Attenborough's Instagram record after reaching a million followers in just over four hours.



The actor, who played Ron Weasley in the Potter film franchise, made his debut on the social media photo-sharing site on 10 November, and racked up a million followers 43 minutes faster than Attenborough did in September.



Guinness World Records officials have confirmed he's the new record holder.



Dubbing himself "Grint on the Gram", the actor's first post was a snap of himself with his and long-term partner Georgia Groome's baby daughter.



"here to introduce you all to Wednesday," he wrote, showing off the six-month-old.

The 32-year-old's second post was a trailer for the second season of his Apple TV show Servant, which hits screens in January.



Previous one million followers record holders on Instagram have included David Beckham, Pope Francis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.