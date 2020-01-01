Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana join Ryan Reynolds for The Adam Project

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana have signed up to join Ryan Reynolds for the upcoming action-adventure movie The Adam Project.

The 44-year-old actor is reuniting with Canadian director Shawn Levy, who he worked with on the recent action-comedy Free Guy, for the new flick, which is set to debut on streaming giant Netflix.

In the movie, Reynolds will play a man who encounters his late father when he travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Garner has signed up to play the boy's mother, while Saldana's will portray a fighter pilot who is married to Reynolds' adult character.

Levy and Reynolds will also produce the flick, which has been written by Jonathan Tropper.

The movie, originally called Our Name is Adam, was based on an original story by T.S. Nowlin and previously had Tom Cruise attached to lead, editors at Empire report.

The Deadpool star has had a successful partnership with Netflix since he fronted the Michael Bay blockbuster 6 Underground last year. He's also wrapped production on Red Notice, another action-comedy for the streaming giant, alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Levy has been a longtime partner with Netflix thanks to the hugely successful series Stranger Things, on which he serves as an executive producer and director.

The new movie will also be the first project which will be overseen by Reynolds’ The Group Effort Initiative, which enables minorities and people of colour to be given a chance to work on Hollywood productions.