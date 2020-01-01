Katherine Heigl's husband accuses Isaiah Washington of using her for 'free fame'

Katherine Heigl's husband Josh Kelley has accused her former Grey's Anatomy co-star Isaiah Washington of using her for "free fame", after he reignited their long-running feud with a provocative tweet.

Washington took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of Heigl, alongside which he accused her of previously declaring he should never be allowed to speak publicly.

"This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again," he wrote. "The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech."

Following the tweet, Extra presenter Billy Bush reached out to Kelley, who confirmed that Heigl hadn't said anything to warrant such an attack.

"The only thing I can think of is people want to use her name for free fame," he added.

Heigl, who played Isobel Stevens on the show, previously alleged Washington had made a homophobic slur towards their co-star T.R. Knight on set.

He later addressed the claim at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, prompting Heigl to reportedly declare that Washington "needs to just not speak in public."

Within months, ABC announced the actor would not be returning to the show for its next season.

He is said to have penned an official apology and also shot a PSA for gay rights organisation GLAAD.