Harvey Weinstein in isolation behind bars due to poor health

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein is battling ill health behind bars.

The Hollywood executive, 68, is in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York with a 101 degree Fahrenheit (38.3 Celsius) temperature and may have coronavirus, according to TMZ.com.

He was reportedly tested for coronavirus on Tuesday morning and doctors are awaiting the results, but they are confident enough he has Covid-19. He'll be transferred to a prison hospital if the test comes back positive.

A representative for Weinstein said he is unwell and is being "closely monitored" in prison. While the rep confirmed to the PA news agency that Weinstein had a fever, they could not "confirm nor deny" he had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a separate statement to TMZ, his camp said, "It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis. We are working with the NYSDOCCS (New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs."

Reports suggested Weinstein contracted coronavirus back in March, but he was never officially diagnosed.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree earlier this year.

In addition to his sentence, the producer is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offences related to three other victims and he was recently hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.