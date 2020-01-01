NEWS Michael B. Jordan seeking a partner with a good 'sense of humour' Newsdesk Share with :





Michael B. Jordan knows exactly what he's looking for when it comes to love.



The Black Panther actor, who has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020, has told the publication he's "got a list" of key traits he's looking for in the perfect romantic partner.



"A sense of humour, true understanding - because (an actor’s) life is not conducive to a relationship, it’s really not," he admitted. "Somebody that’s nurturing.... That’s probably why my a*s is still single, but yeah, it’s a list."



As for that perfect date night, Jordan craves "the freedom to go wherever I wanted in public (and) not worry about paparazzi," with him adding that he's more interested in getting to know his partner than splashing out on lavish experiences.



While he's still searching for the perfect match, the star insisted he sees himself as a family man in the future, sharing: "Having people who are married around me, a running theme is 'You know when you know.'"



"It’s one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who’s single. I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn’t really work out too well for me," admitted the Creed star, who added that he has "that faith that one day, yes, I want children. I want a wife. It’s kind of tough right now when I guess my first choice is always work. But having a family is definitely important."