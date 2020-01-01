NEWS Vanessa Hudgens 'really not picky' when looking for love Newsdesk Share with :





Vanessa Hudgens has a surprisingly short checklist when it comes to finding a partner.



The actress split with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler in January after more than eight years together and, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old actress reveals what she's looking for in her next beau.



“I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things," she muses, adding: "Like, I am not picky, really…”



The High School Musical star goes on to say that she knows “what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not — if anything I prefer them not to be but we’ll see, we’ll see.”



Vanessa will next appear on screens in Netflix sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again, with the Christmas romantic comedy seeing her take on three roles - as Margaret Delacourt (Duchess of Montenaro), Princess Stacy DeNovo and Lady Fiona Pembroke.



It debuts on the streamer on Thursday.



The original movie came out in 2018.