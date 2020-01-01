NEWS Wonder Woman 1984 to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day Newsdesk Share with :





Wonder Woman will be giving fans a treat on Christmas Day - her new film is heading straight for the streaming market.



Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, will debut on HBO Max on 25 December - the same day the sequel is set to hit select theatres around the world.



"It’s time. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie," Gal wrote on Twitter. "It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it in theaters (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in."



The blockbuster was initially scheduled to open in cinemas in June, but it was moved to August, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, and then to October, before movie bosses settled on a Christmas Day release.



Announcing the news on 11 September, director Patty Jenkins said, "Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"



Now fans will be able to choose whether to watch the movie in a cinema or at home on streaming site HBO Max.



The film comes three years after the first instalment, and stars Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Kristen Wiig alongside Gal.