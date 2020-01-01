NEWS Ryan Phillippe thought parents would disown him over Cruel Intentions Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Phillippe has reflected on playing Sebastian Valmont in 1999 teen romantic drama Cruel Intentions, revealing that taking up the role deepened a rift with his religiously conservative family.



"I thought my parents were going to disown me," Phillippe told Barstool Sports' KFC Radio podcast.



"I had grown up going to, like, Baptist school and Christian school. When I was a senior in high school, I played the first gay character on a soap opera — first gay teenager ever — and so I was shunned at that point," he recalled.



Referring to his character in ABC soap opera One Life to Live, Phillippe explained: "I mean this was 1992, and I was playing a gay teenager and I was in a Christian school. They weren’t happy about it."



However, he said the formative experience did not deter him from snapping up the part of Sebastian in Cruel Intentions, despite the film's controversial subject matter.



“I’ve still never played a character like that since,” Phillippe contemplated.



“I want to get back to playing a character like Sebastian in Cruel Intentions. It was just so fun to be so flippant and sort of like, you know, the emotions are theatrical," he added.



Phillippe also remarked that Cruel Intentions remains relevant to young audiences.



"A lot of times you take a movie from a specific point in time that is supposed to connect to a younger crowd and it just stays. This movie somehow finds new fans all the time," he commented.