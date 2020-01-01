Rupert Grint had 'bad reputation' while filming Harry Potter movies

Rupert Grint has confessed he gained a "bad reputation" while filming the Harry Potter movies.

The actor made his debut as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone back in 2001, and appeared as the hapless teenage wizard in all eight movies in J.K. Rowling's magical saga.

Grint spent most of his younger years making the much-loved films, alongside co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, but he recently revealed that he acquired an unfortunate nickname on set.

"I remember on Potter it would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore's funeral was a particularly bad one. For some reason, I found that absolutely hilarious," he said during an appearance on Tom Felton’s Home Party livestream, which reunited some of the franchise’s biggest stars to celebrate the 19th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

"And yeah, once you start laughing, it's very hard to stop. I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me 'Go Again Grint' because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times.”

He also said it was sometimes "overwhelming" playing Ron on-screen, while his co-star Radcliffe, who played the titular young wizard, said he was overjoyed that new generations of children are enjoying the movies.

"It took a long time to realise how far reaching the Harry Potter world was," he shared. "New generations of people being introduced all the time. There are full-grown adults who weren't born when I was cast!"