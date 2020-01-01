NEWS Mel Gibson confirms that 'Lethal Weapon 5' is 'absolutely on the way' Newsdesk Share with :





The 64-year-old actor informed fans that director Richard Donner is working on a new movie in the action franchise, which will see him and Danny Glover reprise their roles as LA detectives Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh respectively.



Asked on 'Good Morning America' if the movie is still happening, Mel said: "Yeah! No absolutely.



"And the man who was behind all that – the man who brought it to the screen and gave it the goodies is working on it right now: Richard Donner. He's a legend."



Producer Dan Lin – who worked on the 'Lethal Weapon' TV series – revealed earlier this year that he and Donner were working on reviving the action buddy cop series, 22 years after the release of 'Lethal Weapon 4'.



Lin said: "We're trying to make the last 'Lethal Weapon' movie. And Dick Donner's coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it's just amazing. The story is very personal to him."



Glover previously revealed that he had seen a version of the movie's script and teased that it has "relevance" to current events.



The 74-year-old star said: "There has been a conversation about that in January. I don't want to give away the plot on the script I read, but I found the plot had very strong relevance to some of the things that are happening today. I can say that.



"But that was in January. History changes so fast ... But yes, there's been talk about it. There is something of a plan."



Danny added that the new flick could focus on the impact of protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in the United States.



The 'Saw' star remarked: "It would be interesting to see how we take this within the political framework we are in; the economic framework we are in.



"And especially that framework as opposed to the communities that have been affected by the kind of police violence, the kind of police standards, and the power that they exert as well.



"What would be interesting from that vantage point is what that attempt could be like at this particular moment."