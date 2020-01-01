NEWS Prince William welcomes BBC inquiry into Princess Diana interview Newsdesk Share with :





British royal Prince William has welcomed the BBC's decision to investigate how its Panorama programme secured a bombshell 1995 interview with his mother Princess Diana.



Diana's brother Earl Spencer has alleged BBC journalist Martin Bashir used forged bank statements to convince her to agree to the interview, and has also claimed in a Daily Mail interview that he fabricated allegations her private correspondence was being opened, her car tracked, and phones tapped.



On Wednesday, BBC chiefs announced that former U.K. Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson would lead an independent inquiry, and Kensington Palace officials announced William "tentatively welcomed" the new probe in a statement.



"The independent investigation is a step in the right direction," he said. "It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."



The BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, added: "The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation."



In a letter to Davie, Earl Spencer alleged Bashir used the falsified documents to show two senior courtiers were being paid by the security services for information on his sister.



He wrote: "If it were not for me seeing these statements, I would not have introduced Bashir to my sister."



Bashir, who is now BBC News religion editor, is recovering from heart surgery and Covid-19 and has been too unwell to comment on the allegations.



In the interview, Diana famously said there were "three of us in this marriage", referring to her estranged husband Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, who is now his wife.



Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.