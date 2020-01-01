NEWS Angelina Jolie to direct biopic ‘Unreasonable Behaviour’ Newsdesk Share with :





Angelina Jolie (FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER, UNBROKEN, IN THE LAND OF BLOOD AND HONEY) has signed on to direct UNREASONABLE BEHAVIOUR, a biopic about the legendary British war photographer Sir Don McCullin, based on his critically acclaimed autobiography of the same title it was announced today.



The film is being produced by Tom Hardy and Dean Baker under their Hardy Son & Baker banner (“Taboo,” “A Christmas Carol”) alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (DARKEST HOUR, upcoming REBECCA). McCullin and Mark George are exec producing.



BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Gregory Burke (’71, ENTEBBE) is writing the screenplay, an adaptation of McCullin’s autobiography UNREASONABLE BEHAVIOUR, an unflinching account of the celebrated British war photographer’s life, which took him from poverty-stricken, wartime London to some of the world’s most dangerous war zones.



Best known for his often harrowing black and white images taken in Vietnam and Cambodia whilst working for The Observer and The Sunday Times Newspapers, McCullin risked his life to capture these images of war which continue to resonate to this day. He is respected for the empathy and honesty of his depiction of human suffering in his work.



"I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film,” said Angelina Jolie. “I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity - his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences. We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism”.



Don McCullin said: “Having viewed Angelina's last film on Cambodia (and having spent so much time during the war there) I was very impressed at how she made such a powerful and accurate representation of the place at that time. I feel as if I am in safe, capable and professional hands with her.“

“Don McCullin is someone that we’ve long held a deep and profound respect for,” said HSB’s Hardy and Baker jointly. "His remarkable story is one of brutal honesty, unflinching courage, and unbound empathy. Angelina has carved a considered approach to the material that we’ve all been looking for - relevant and compelling, ethically sensitive and engaging. We are excited by her vision and look forward to supporting her depiction of a man who deserves to be remembered for his extraordinary contribution, service, and lifelong work to humanity.”

Angelina Jolie is an Oscar®-winning actor turned filmmaker who most recently co-wrote and directed the historical biopic FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER, based on Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir.



The film was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language and a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. She previously directed UNBROKEN based on the true story of World War II survivor and US Olympian Louis Zamperini, starring Jack O’Connell, which was nominated for three Oscars®. Her feature film directorial debut, IN THE LAND OF BLOOD AND HONEY, was set in the Bosnian War and was also nominated for a Golden Globe® for Best Foreign Language Film.