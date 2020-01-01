NEWS Mindy Kaling in awe of Reese Witherspoon's 'impressive' gifting skills Newsdesk Share with :





Reese Witherspoon sent Mindy Kaling the most "impressive" gifts after she gave birth to her second child earlier this year.



The actress, producer and writer welcomed her second child, a son named Spencer, on 3 September, after she chose to keep her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until after the event.



Mindy is already mum to daughter Katherine, two, and in an interview with PopSugar, she opened up on the toys, clothes and mounds of food Reese gifted her after welcoming her first boy.



"I felt like the minute I got back from the hospital, there was a gorgeous gift for Spencer, with beautiful clothes and toys," The Office star shared. "And this is why you know a gift is from Reese Witherspoon - she also got my older kid something," she added.



The mum-of-two explained: "My daughter, who didn't do anything, got all these beautiful clothes and toys, too. And (Reese) sent us food, so we didn't have to cook for four days."



Mindy said she admired Reese's foresight.



"So, that's to me just a very Reese Witherspoon-type present where it's thoughtful but in a very macro way. Like, she really knows what's going on in your life. That was impressive to me," she extolled.



Kaling has not yet commented on the paternity of her children.