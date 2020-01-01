NEWS Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin Newsdesk Share with :





Angelina Jolie has announced that she will direct a new biopic called Unreasonable Behaviour about the life of war photojournalist Don McCullin.



McCullin, a heroic photographer who has dedicated his career to capturing images of war, conflict, and poverty, is especially renowned for his photographs covering crises in Vietnam and Northern Ireland.



In a statement published by Deadline, Jolie declared that she was "humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film.”



She explained: “I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity – his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences."



Jolie then remarked: "We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism.”



McCullin himself shared his trust in Jolie, extolling in the same statement: “Having viewed Angelina’s last film on Cambodia (and having spent so much time during the war there) I was very impressed at how she made such a powerful and accurate representation of the place at that time."



He added: "I feel as if I am in safe, capable and professional hands with her.“



Screenwriter Gregory Burke will adapt Unreasonable Behaviour's screenplay from McCullin's autobiography of the same name, while Tom Hardy and Dean Baker will produce the project under their Hardy Son & Baker banner, along with Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Casting is yet to be confirmed.