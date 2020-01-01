Emma Stone's Cruella and live-action Pinocchio facing move to Disney+

Emma Stone's upcoming spin-off Cruella and Robert Zemeckis' live-action Pinocchio are among the movies reportedly heading straight to Disney+.

Bosses at Disney are considering shifting a series of their upcoming films to their streaming site instead of a theatrical release as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, according to editors at Deadline.

Peter Pan and Wendy, starring Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, is also among those possibly heading to Disney+ in the studio's big shake-up, however, it's not yet clear if subscribers will have to pay a premium, similar to when the live-action Mulan was released on the site back in September.

Crime comedy Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, focuses on the origin story of the iconic Disney villain, played by Oscar winner Stone, and also stars Emma Thompson and Mark Strong.

Zemeckis' live-action revamp of Pinocchio, with Tom Hanks as his Geppetto, is a retelling of the 1940 Disney animated classic, while Peter Pan and Wendy stars youngsters Ever Anderson and Alexander Molony as the titular characters, and Jude Law will play J.M. Barrie's legendary seafaring villain Captain Hook.

The uncertainty of the future of cinemas has prompted Disney bosses to consider shifting their movies to streaming, as Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe rise dramatically.

Subscriptions to Disney+ rose by 41 per cent this year to a whopping 73.7 million, and that figure was helped enormously by the premiere of Mulan on the site back in September, as well the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian.

The upcoming Pixar animation Soul, directed by Pete Docter and featuring the vocal talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett, will debut on Disney+ on 25 December.