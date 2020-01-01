NEWS Lori Loughlin's husband reports to prison Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Lori Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has surrendered to authorities to begin his five-month prison sentence for his role in the couple's college admissions scam.



The Mossimo founder reported to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc in California on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.



The news means both Giannulli and Loughlin will spend America's Thanksgiving holiday behind bars - Loughlin is currently serving her two-month term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, where she turned herself in to officials on 30 October.



They were handed the punishment in August, after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California (USC).



In addition to the prison terms, Full House star Loughlin will spend two years on supervised release, pay a $150,000 (£114,000) fine, and complete 100 hours of community service.



Giannulli will pay an additional $250,000 (£190,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.