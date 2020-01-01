Stephen Dorff glad he lost Titanic role to Leonardo DiCaprio

Stephen Dorff is glad he lost out on the lead role in Titanic to Leonardo DiCaprio because he thinks the film "wasn't a great movie".

The 47-year-old revealed that he was in the running for the part of ill-fated artist Jack in James Cameron's 1997 epic historical drama, and even did a screen test with Kate Winslet, who played Jack's love interest Rose.

"I was in the final running for it. I did a test with Kate Winslet. At one point, it was my part to lose," Dorff told Variety. "Then it became his part, and it wasn't going my way. It kept changing hands. The last players in the mix were me and DiCaprio, that I know."

The True Detective star speculated that it was DiCaprio's role in Baz Luhrmann's hit 1996 romantic drama Romeo + Juliet that convinced studio bosses at Fox to hire him instead of Dorff.

"We both had movies at Fox. Mine was a dark Bob Rafelson movie (Blood and Wine) that was awesome with Jack Nicholson and Michael Caine and J. Lo. His was Romeo and Juliet, which was testing pretty good with the young kids and had a hot soundtrack," he explained. "Whatever the reason was, it was what it was. Titanic the movie became a juggernaut."

However, Dorff wasn't a fan of the hit movie and said the storyline between Jack and Rose was too schmaltzy for him.

"To me, it wasn't a great movie. It was kind of a soppy, really on the nose kind of love story. But yeah, it pulls your heartstrings," he shared. "I don't go backwards. There are movies that I should have done that were big hits. You've got to just keep going."

The blockbuster, which focused on the events of the infamous sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, raked in more than $2 billion (£1.5 billion) at the worldwide box office and won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Cameron.