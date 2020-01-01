Lady Gaga joins Bullet Train - report

Lady Gaga has reportedly joined Brad Pitt in action movie Bullet Train.

The singer and actress has reportedly signed up to join forces with the film's star-studded ensemble cast, which also includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka, and Michael Shannon.

Her role is being kept under wraps, but a source told Collider that it will be a smaller supporting part rather than one of the leads.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is helming the film from a script by Zak Olkewicz. The story, which is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle, follows five assassins who discover they are on the same high-speed bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka, and there only a few stops during the journey. They soon realise their missions have something in common and begin to wonder who will survive long enough to make it off the train.

Pitt will be playing an American hitman named Ladybug, while Taylor-Johnson will be portraying one called Tangerine, and King's deadly character is called Prince. It's not known if Gaga will portray another one of the assassins.

Bullet Train will reportedly be Gaga's first project following her starring turn in 2018's A Star Is Born, for which she won Best Original Song and was nominated for Best Actress.

She is already attached to star in Ridley Scott's Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani, who famously ordered the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the Italian fashion house. The movie, which is also set to star Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Adam Driver, is reportedly further away from the filming stage than Bullet Train.