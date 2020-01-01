NEWS Courteney Cox honours Wes Craven as filming on Scream reboot wraps Newsdesk Share with :





Courteney Cox paid tribute to filmmaker Wes Craven as she wrapped production on the fifth Scream movie.



The actress, who reprises her role as ambitious news reporter Gale Weathers in the new movie, titled Scream, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with the acclaimed horror director, who died in 2015.



In the snap, taken on the set of the original Scream film, Cox wears a costume featuring a scarlet jacket, a white blouse and a white and red plaid skirt, as she leans over and embraces Craven in his director's chair.



"Scream just wrapped. This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven," she began her caption. "Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect. What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber talented directors. I’m sure Wes will be so proud."



She continued: "Thank you @kevwilliamson for creating this legacy,' she concluded, tagging the screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who penned the original film, as well as the second and fourth entries in the series."



Courteney also shared a new photo from the set of the Scream reboot featuring its two directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, as well as a shot of herself with returning star Neve Campell and screenwriter Kevin Williamson.



The actress has featured in each of the films in the series, with her ex-husband David Arquette also returning for the fifth Scream instalment. The two were married from 1999 to 2013.



Scream is expected to hit theatres in January, 2022.